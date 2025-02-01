After losing brother in Bourbon Street attack a month ago, wide receiver Jack Bech honors him at Senior Bowl

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Saturday was exactly a month since tragedy struck the Bech family.

National Football League (NFL) draft prospect Jack Bech honored his late brother after winning Most Valuable Player at the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Bech, a wide receiver out of Texas Christian University, caught the game-winning touchdown to lead the American Team to a 22-19 win over the National Team in Mobile, Alabama, all while wearing his brother’s number.

His older brother, Martin “Tiger” Bech was one of 14 people were killed in the New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Wearing the #7 jersey his older brother wore while at Princeton University, the younger Bech went on to catch six passes for 68 yards along with the score.

An emotional Bech was seen embracing teammates and coaches after the game and told the NFL Network broadcast that his brothers “wings were on my side.”

“All the big brother does in life is want to see his little brother succeed,” Bech said. “He’s been my role model my whole life. The person I looked up to. The person I wanted to be. He’s the best big brother I could ask for.”

Bech started his collegiate career at LSU but transferred to TCU ahead of the 2023 season. He had a career year last season, finishing with a career-high 1,034 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

“It’s been surreal, just to be able to come and take place in this game,” Bech added. “It’s a goal you set for yourself. But if I had the option that if I came here and had the worst week ever, ruin my draft stock and that meant I could give my brother a hug right now, I would take that. On the flip side of that, I don’t think I could have had the week I had if all that wouldn’t have happened.”

Bech will now look to continue his path towards the NFL draft with the scouting combine scheduled for February 27 through March 2 in Indianapolis before the draft from April 24 through April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is a projected mid-round pick.

