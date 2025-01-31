UFC president Dana White denounces fighter who made pro-Adolf Hitler comments

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — UFC president Dana White has slammed American fighter Bryce Mitchell after the 30-year-old made several antisemitic, homophobic and transphobic comments during a podcast in which he also praised Adolf Hitler.

White appeared visibly angry when speaking to reporters on Thursday, as he addressed the comments made by Mitchell.

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one is probably the worst,” White said, on behalf of the UFC. “When you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of six million Jews and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people.”

He added: “Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron.

“That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”

However, despite saying he was “beyond disgusted” by Mitchell’s comments, White confirmed the UFC would not punish the fighter, citing “free speech.”

“That’s the beautiful thing about this business, for all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television,” White added.

CNN has reached out to Mitchell for a response to White’s comments.

Mitchell, who has fought in the UFC since 2018 and won his last bout in December, made the comments in the first episode of his new podcast.

In a long, rambling podcast, the fighter – known as “Thug Nasty” – called Hitler a “good guy” and made a series of homophobic and antisemitic remarks explaining his beliefs to his co-host that Hitler was actually fighting for Germany’s people. He also denied the Holocaust was real.

“I honestly think Hitler was a good guy based on my own research – not my public education, indoctrination. I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with,” he said.

At least one of his sponsors, a clothing brand called The Regenaissance, has already announced that it has withdrawn its affiliation with the fighter.

“His comments do not reflect the intention, ideas, or beliefs of The Regenaissance in any manner on this topic, and due to the nature of these comments we can no longer be affiliated at this time,” its founder, Ryan Griggs, said on Instagram.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.