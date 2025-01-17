Alex Ovechkin breaks new record as chase continues to become NHL’s all-time leading scorer

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — NHL star Alex Ovechkin picked up another record on Thursday night as he moved closer to replacing Wayne Gretzky as the league’s all-time leading scorer.

In swiping home the only goal of the game in the Washington Capitals’ 1-0 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators, Ovechkin has now scored on more goaltenders – 179 – than any other player in history.

“It’s pretty cool,” the Russian said of the record, which was previously held by Jaromír Jágr. “When you play 20 years – if you have chances to – you’ll take it.”

The goal was the 874th of Ovechkin’s remarkable career, meaning he needs just 21 more to beat Gretzky’s total of 894.

The 39-year-old already has 21 goals in 29 games in 2024-25, putting him on track to break the record this season, as long as he stays healthy. Should he maintain his current scoring rate, he would beat Gretzky’s record having played three games fewer than the 1,487 the Canadian managed during his 21-year career.

Ovechkin’s goal on Thursday, which came from a Rasmus Sandin pass following a 2-on-1 breakaway, was the 27th OT game-winner of his career, extending a record he already holds. Sidney Crosby is second with 22.

“I knew I should take a shot as soon as I can, because I knew (goaltender Leevi Merilainen) may be thinking I’m going to pass it back to Sandy,” said Ovechkin. “And it was a good one, and it goes in the net, so I’ll take it.”

The Russian missed 16 games with a broken fibula he sustained on November 18, but scored four goals in five games upon his return at the end of 2024, before making more history on Sunday. In scoring his 20th goal of the season, Ovechkin joined Gordie Howe as the only NHL players in history to rack up 20 goals in 20 straight seasons.

