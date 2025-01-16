Incredible double bicycle kick goal in Brazilian soccer game sees crowd go wild

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Soccer fans in Brazil were left astounded as Volta Redonda upset Fluminense to clinch a 1-0 victory in the Taça Guanabara following a bicycle kick goal – set up by a bicycle kick assist.

Despite Fluminense going down to 10 men in the 62nd minute when Manoel saw a straight red card, both teams had struggled to make headway in Wednesday’s game as part of Brazil’s Campeonato Carioca.

It seemed things were headed to a 0-0 draw, but in truly spectacular fashion, Volta’s Mirandinha hit the back of the net with an acrobatic bicycle kick – following an assist in the same manner from teammate Bruno Santos.

The crowd at Estádio Municipal General Raulino de Oliveira in Rio de Janeiro went wild at watching Mirandinha – whose real name is Luiz Carlos Paulino de Carvalho – score, cementing Volta’s historic victory over their more storied rival.

Volta will now take on Bangu Atlético Clube on Sunday, while Fluminense will face Maricá Futebol Clube on Saturday.

