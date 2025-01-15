Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has ‘no response’ to questions over his job after another disappointing playoff loss

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says he has “no response” to questions over his job security following the team’s disappointing exit from the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

The Steelers lost handily to their AFC North division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in the wild-card round of the postseason as they ended their 2024 season on a five-game losing streak.

The lackluster finish to the campaign ended has led to calls for change in Pittsburgh, including from the team’s star defensive lineman, TJ Watt, who said that “tough conversations need to be had” to bring about success to Acrisure Stadium.

But for Tomlin, who is the NFL’s longest-tenured coach after 18 seasons in Pittsburgh and never has had a losing season with the Steelers, did want to comment on any outside questions directed towards him.

“I have no response to that. I understand the nature of what it is that we do,” Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday. “The attention and criticism that comes with that. As a matter of fact, I embrace it. I enjoy the urgency that comes with what I do and what we do. I don’t make excuses for failure. I own it. But I also feel like I’m capable.

“As long as I’m afforded the opportunity to do that, I will continue. But I certainly understand the frustrations, and probably more importantly than that, I share it. Because that’s how I’m wired. I’m not a big-time comfort seeker, and particularly in circumstances such as this, I don’t view myself as a comfort provider because words are hollow. It’s about what we do and less about what we say.”

Tomlin has been Pittsburgh’s head coach since 2007, winning a Super Bowl title in his second season. He has a combined record of 183-107-2 in 18 years in the Steel City.

However, despite having success in the regular season, the Steelers have struggled in the playoffs in recent years, never advancing past the wild-card round since 2017 and losing five-straight postseason games since.

There are plenty of questions for the franchise to answer this offseason too, with the quarterback position chief among those.

Justin Fields started the season before being replaced by Russell Wilson. And while the veteran brought a winning run, the losing skid to end the season has thrown doubts into what the future might bring under center.

From Wilson’s point of view, he says the “plan” is to return to the Steelers, stating he has “a lot more to do” there.

