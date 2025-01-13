Los Angeles’ NBA teams return home hoping to provide a distraction from destructive wildfires

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Both of Los Angeles’ NBA teams returned to their respective home courts Monday night after having games postponed due to wildfires in the area.

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to Crypto.com Arena for their first home game since January 3 while the Los Angeles Clippers played their first game at Intuit Dome since January 4.

The Lakers had a pair of home games postponed last Thursday and Saturday while the Clippers had a single home game postponed on Saturday.

Ahead of the game against the Miami Heat, Lakers guard Gabe Vincent addressed the crowd at Crypto.com Arena

“Just wanted to take a minute to acknowledge the tragedy that LA is dealing with at this time,” the Modesto, California, native said. “I speak on behalf of my teammates, this organization, our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by it.

“We definitely want to give a good shout out to the first responders who are putting their lives on the line right now to protect our communities. I think it’s important at this time that we come together as a city, as a community, as a family and help support those who are in need right now. Go Lakers!”

Lakers star LeBron James wore shoes honoring the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Over at Intuit Dome, prior to the Clippers’ tipoff against the San Antonio Spurs, the lights were dimmed as the public address announcer read a heartfelt statement about the devastation of the fires and the resiliency of the city as a message of “LA Strong” was displayed on the scoreboard.

Although wildfires continue to threaten the Los Angeles area, members of the Clippers welcomed the opportunity to return to the court upon learning their home schedule would resume on Monday.

“When people are losing their homes, kids are losing schools, losing lives, it’s very difficult to approach the game of basketball because life is bigger than basketball,” head coach Tyronn Lue said Sunday.

“Hopefully we can bring some kind of joy with the game coming back tomorrow and some togetherness and try to put some smiles on people’s faces in tough times.”

Clippers forward Nicolas Batum admitted Sunday that his focus had been away from basketball, but he was also in favor of Monday’s game going on as planned.

“We’ve been through the crazy stuff for the last five days,” Batum said. “I think maybe people need that to get their mind off of it for two, three hours.”

The LA squads’ homecoming comes on the same day the two franchises, along with 10 other professional sports organizations across Los Angeles, have pledged “a combined donation of more than $8 million” to fire victims and those battling the fires.

The donation was announced in a joint statement along with the Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Rams and Sparks.

The 12 teams have also joined forces with Fanatics to distribute $3 million worth of Fanatics merchandise to LA residents who have been forced to evacuate from their homes.

In addition to the apparel items being donated by Fanatics, teams are collectively contributing thousands more items such as personal hygiene kits, school supplies, sneakers that will be given out at three upcoming events.

Evacuated victims of the fires with proof of residency in evacuated zip codes will be able to participate in the distribution events on January 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. PT at three locations – Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium.

Last Friday, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced they are donating $1 million for “immediate relief” to several organizations aiding wildfire relief efforts, including the American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen.

The Lakers announced Sunday more efforts to help out the community.

Starting at Monday’s game, the team began a donation drive at their home games to “support the Los Angeles community and relief efforts for the Southern California wildfires.”

Additionally, the Lakers will use their practice facility, the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California, as a drive-thru donation center beginning on Tuesday.

Both the Lakers and Clippers will spend much of the rest of January at home.

After Monday night’s games, the Clippers play five of their next six games at home. The Lakers will play four of their next five games at home, with their lone road game coming against the Clippers at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

