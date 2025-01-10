Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson tears Achilles for second time in less than three months, undergoes another surgery

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has undergone another surgery after rupturing his right Achilles for a second time, the team announced Friday.

The setback puts a question mark on whether Watson will see the field in 2025. He already was in the middle of rehabilitation after he suffered the Achilles tear the first time.

“Watson’s recovery time and return to play status is uncertain, and he will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season,” the Browns said in a statement Friday.

Watson’s latest surgery to repair the injury was Thursday, the team said. It’s his second surgery on the Achilles in less than three months.

Watson, 29, initially suffered the injury October 20 in Cleveland’s loss at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. At the time, the Browns said a full recovery was expected. He had the first surgery October 25.

“Earlier this week, when Watson reported to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for his exit physical as part of the Browns’ season-ending process, he complained of discomfort after rolling his ankle in Miami,” the Browns said Friday. “MRI results demonstrated a re-rupture to his Achilles tendon.”

Both surgeries were performed by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This was Watson’s third season with the Browns. He has yet to play a full season for Cleveland, and the Browns are 9-10 when he has been their starting quarterback.

After Watson went down, the Browns used Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe at quarterback.

The Browns acquired Watson in March 2022, trading three first-round picks as part of the deal, and went on to give him a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract. He has two years left on the contract.

ESPN, citing unnamed sourcing, reported late last month that Watson and the team agreed to rework his contract to add void years and move his dead salary cap into 2030.

Watson, who has been named in dozens of civil lawsuits on behalf of women alleging the quarterback sexually harassed or assaulted them, was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy when he was with the Houston Texans.

In 2023, Watson’s season was cut short because of a shoulder injury.

The Browns went 3-14 this season and hold the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.