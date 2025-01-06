Coco Gauff earns statement win over Iga Świątek to lead the US to United Cup title

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Coco Gauff led the United States to its second United Cup title with a statement 6-4, 6-4 win over world No. 2 Iga Świątek a week before the start of the Australian Open.

Gauff, the world No. 3, has now won two straight matches against Świątek after previously winning just one of their first 12 meetings, with one of the main rivalries on the women’s tour now looking less lopsided.

“I have the belief that I’m one of the best players in the world and, when I play good tennis, I’m hard to beat,” Gauff said, per the WTA. “Today, I think I played some great tennis. I’m glad I was able to get a point for Team USA. It was tough today, I’m not gonna lie.

“It’s great to win a team event, the only team event I’ve ever won, so I’m super excited.”

The US walked away with its second title in three years since the inaugural United Cup in 2023 as Taylor Fritz beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(4) to secure a 2-0 win over Poland in the final.

But it was Gauff and Świątek’s match that was the big draw of the day and the two stars didn’t disappoint, providing fans with almost two hours of scintillating tennis.

After previously beating Świątek in November en route to winning the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Gauff will likely now be feeling supremely confident she can beat anyone she faces once the Australian Open begins on January 12.

Gauff, who had a perfect record in singles and doubles throughout the week, reached her first Australian Open semifinal last year where she lost to eventual champion and current world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, while Świątek reached the last four in 2022.

However, Świątek left the court in apparent discomfort on Sunday after taking a medical timeout late in the second set to strap her left thigh.

Sabalenka continues dominant form Down Under

Elsewhere, Sabalenka continued preparing for the defense of her Australian Open title by winning the Brisbane International.

The world No. 1 was made to work hard for her victory against world No. 107 Polina Kudermetova, fighting back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Sabalenka is bidding to become the first woman to win three straight Australian Open titles since Martina Hingis achieved the feat between 1997 and 1999.

“I definitely feel my game pretty well,” Sabalenka said, per the WTA. “Mentally, physically, I’ll be ready to go at the Australian Open. Really happy with the way the week went. Having this trophy going to the major, it’s really important.

“I definitely feel confident in my game. I’m just excited. I love playing there. I love to fight for my dream. That’s the conditions where I feel really comfortable in. I’m just super exciting heading to the Australia Open.”

Osaka injured ahead of Australian Open

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka reached her first final since 2022 but was forced to retire injured after winning the opening set 6-4 against Denmark’s Clara Tauson at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

Osaka returned to tennis at the start of 2024 after spending more than a year away from the sport prioritizing her mental health and then becoming a mother.

The four-time grand slam champion appeared to be suffering with an abdominal injury and looked tearful as she waited for the trainer.

It was an unfortunate end to an impressive week of tennis from Osaka, who is bidding to win her first title since the 2021 Australian Open.

“I just want to thank everyone for welcoming me to such a beautiful city,” Osaka said, per AP. “I had a lot of fun playing here, and I’m really sorry about how it ended, but I hope that you enjoyed the tennis that we did play. I’m just really grateful to be here.”

