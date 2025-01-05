New England Patriots fire coach Jerod Mayo almost immediately after season’s final game

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The New England Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday, announcing the move just after team’s final game and leaving the Patriots searching for a new head coach for the second time in two offseasons.

Mayo was fired after he led the team to a 4-13 record in his lone season at the helm, replacing the legendary Bill Belichick.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced the decision following the team’s 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills in the final week of the NFL regular season.

The 83-year-old called it “one of the hardest decisions I have ever made.”

“I have known Jerod (Mayo) for 17 years,” Kraft said in a statement. “He earned my respect and admiration as a rookie in 2008 and throughout his career for his play on the field, his leadership in the locker room and the way he conducted himself in our community. When he joined our coaching staff, his leadership was even more evident, as I saw how the players responded to him. … Unfortunately, the trajectory of our team’s performances throughout the season did not ascend as I had hoped.”

Last January, a day after Belichick announced he was leaving the organization, the Patriots named Mayo the 15th head coach in team history. It was always going to be a tall task – Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and was in charge of the team for more than two decades.

Mayo is a former New England player and had worked as an assistant on the team’s defense since 2019.

Mayo played eight seasons for the Patriots as a linebacker, being voted to the Pro Bowl twice and winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

“Since buying the team, I have always considered myself and my family as custodians of a public asset,” Kraft said. “We have tremendous fans who expect and deserve a better product than we have delivered in recent years. I apologize for that. I have given much thought and consideration as to what actions I can take to expedite our return to championship contention and determined this move was the best option at this time.”

The Patriots’ win on Sunday cost them a chance at the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team will select fourth overall instead,

“I am grateful for Jerod’s many contributions to the New England Patriots throughout his career and will always be rooting for his success,” Kraft continued. “I appreciate all his hard work and hope the experiences gained will help him in the future, as I still believe he will be a successful head coach in this league. I wish Jerod and his family nothing but success in the future.”

Mayo becomes the first NFL coach to be fired after one season since Frank Reich was fired by the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

The Patriots join the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints as franchises that will be looking for a new head coach.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.