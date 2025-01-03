Steph Curry makes history as the Golden State Warriors crush the Philadelphia 76ers

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Steph Curry produced one of the greatest performances of his career on Thursday night, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a 139-105 blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers.

With his sharpshooting 30-point, 10-assist and six-rebound game, the two-time NBA MVP became the first player in league history to go at least eight-for-eight on three-pointers and reach double-digit assists in the same game.

His eight triples without a miss is a career best and was just one shy of the NBA record, held by Latrell Sprewell, Jalen Brunson and Ben Gordon, who managed it twice, according to StatMuse.

“He deserves these nights,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “I mean, everything he does for us and endures, it’s so fun to see him do this. Our fans and our coaches, we’re all spoiled watching him play night after night.

“We need to cherish these nights. He’s not going to be around forever. He is one of the most beautiful basketball players who’s ever lived, and we’re lucky to be watching him.”

To top it all off, the 36-year-old played the game with a sprained thumb which teammate Draymond Green revealed had prevented Curry from using his right hand in practice on Wednesday.

“Sometimes, when you have a little injury or something that’s random, it kind of forces you to focus a little bit,” said Curry. “I didn’t get many attempts in the first half, but all four of them were really good, in-rhythm shots. And then from there you’re kind of just flowing off of the joy of things going our way.”

Jonathan Kuminga recorded 20 points coming from the bench, with Green, Dennis Schröder and Andrew Wiggins each adding 15. In total, seven Warriors hit double digits on the night. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 28 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

It was an important win for the Warriors, who started the season 12-3, but then lost 13 of the next 17 games. They are now 17-16 on the year and sit 10th in the Western Conference.

The Sixers, enduring an even more disappointing season, are now 13-19 and 11th in the East.

