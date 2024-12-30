Novak Djokovic: Coach Andy Murray ‘bringing a fresh look to my game’

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic has credited rival-turned-coach Andy Murray with bringing a “fresh look” to his game ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

Having played Murray 36 times in ATP events and winning 25, the 24-time major winner took on the Scot as his coach in November until the end of the Australian Open, when the pair will reassess.

“He has a unique perspective on my game as one of the greatest rivals that I’ve had. He knows the pros and cons of my game,” said the Serbian per the ATP. “He has also played up to recently on the Tour, so he knows all the other best players currently in the world, the youngsters and the weaknesses and strengths in their game. So I look forward to it, I really do.

“I think he’s bringing a fresh look to my game and I think I’ll be able to benefit from that, no doubt, on the tennis court. But also that kind of champion’s mentality that he has, I’m sure that we’ll match very well.”

Djokovic did admit that it did not immediately feel entirely natural opening up to his former opponent, who only retired as a player in August.

“In a way, it was strange for me to share all these kinds of insights about how I feel on the court, sharing some of the secrets of what I’m going through, what I’m thinking about, how I see my game with somebody that has been always one of the top rivals,” he said.

“But the 10 days that we spent together were terrific. I enjoyed every bit of it. He’s very meticulous, he’s very dedicated, so professional,” he continued. “It doesn’t surprise me because I’ve known him so many years as a player and, obviously, it’s a new experience for him as a coach and it came somewhat as a surprise to him and me that we are pairing up as a coach (and) player.”

The current world No. 7 endured a turbulent season in 2024. While he did claim the men’s singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics – adding the last remaining big title to his collection – he also failed to win a grand slam for only the second year since 2010.

“Overall, I’ve had more losses and ups and downs in this season than previous seasons, so I’m looking for a good start of the season,” he said.

“I’m planning to play a bit more tournaments this year than I did last season,” he continued. “Hopefully, also the level is going to go up and, as a consequence, I will be able to hopefully win a few tournaments and get my ranking higher.”

He kicked off the new season with a win alongside doubles partner Nick Kyrgios at the Brisbane International on Monday and will begin his singles season on Tuesday against Australian Rinky Hijikata. Should he go all the way in the latter event in Brisbane, he would become only the third men’s player in the Open Era to win 100 ATP singles titles.

Murray will not be in Brisbane, but will join up with Djokovic for the Australian Open, beginning on January 12, where the Serbian is hoping to claim the outright record for most grand slam singles titles of all time. He is currently level with Margaret Court on 24.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.