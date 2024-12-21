MLB’s all-time stolen base leader Rickey Henderson dead at age 65

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Major League Baseball’s all-time stolen base leader Rickey Henderson died at the age of 65, according to his family, per the Athletics. Henderson passed away on Friday, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my husband, Rickey Henderson,” the Henderson family said in a statement from his former team the Athletics.

“A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul. Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.”

Across his illustrious 25-year MLB career, spanning from 1979 to 2003, Henderson played for nine teams and most notably retired as MLB’s all-time stolen base leader (1,406) and all-time runs scored leader (2,295).

The 1990 American League MVP is regarded as one of the best leadoff hitters in the sport’s history and the greatest base stealer of all-time, a feat highlighted by leading the AL in stolen bases 12 times.

“For multiple generations of baseball fans, Rickey Henderson was the gold standard of base stealing and leadoff hitting,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“Rickey was one of the most accomplished and beloved Athletics of all-time. He also made an impact with many other Clubs during a quarter-century career like no other. Rickey epitomized speed, power and entertainment in setting the tone at the top of the lineup. When we considered new rules for the game in recent years, we had the era of Rickey Henderson in mind

“Rickey earned universal respect, admiration and awe from sports fans. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Rickey’s family, his friends and former teammates, A’s fans and baseball fans everywhere.”

Henderson began his professional career with the Oakland Athletics after being drafted by the franchise in the fourth round in 1976.

He quickly made his mark, earning All-Star honors in his first full MLB season in 1980, after stealing 100 bases to break Ty Cobb’s longstanding AL record of 96 that had withstood for over 65 years.

In 1982, the “Man of Steal” further cemented his legacy as the greatest base stealer in MLB history after the left fielder stole 130 bases to break Lou Brock’s major league single-season record of 118.

“My impact on the game was going out there and making things happen,” Henderson told MLB.com in 2009, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. “To me the most important thing was stirring things up and scoring some runs so we could win a ballgame.”

A 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Henderson finished his career with a .279 batting average, while amassing 3,055 hits and 297 home runs, and 1,115 RBI’s.

He was inducted into Cooperstown as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2009 after receiving 94.8 percent of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America vote – which ranked as the third-highest percentage at the time.

“I still cannot believe I’ve lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace,” Hall of Famer Dave Winfield said of his former teammate in a post on Instagram.

Henderson played for nine teams in his career, including the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.

“Rickey Henderson was a dream to hit behind as teammate and a nightmare for a catcher as an opponent. He was one of the most generous, hysterical and gracious human beings..He will be sorely missed..Prayers for his soul and family,” said Mike Piazza on X, a former teammate of Henderson’s with the New York Mets.

Hailed as the greatest Oakland Athletics player in the franchise’s history, the Coliseum renamed the playing surface to “Rickey Henderson Field” in 2017.

In the Athletics’ final home game at the Coliseum this past season, Henderson and former teammate Dave Stewart threw out the ceremonial first pitch to mark the end of their 57 seasons at the iconic stadium.

In November, Major League Baseball owners approved the A’s relocation to Las Vegas, following in the footsteps of the NFL’s Raiders, who left Oakland for Nevada in 2020.

“Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time,” the Athletics said in a statement. “His on-field accomplishments speak for themselves, and his records will forever stand atop baseball history. He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an indelible mark on generations of A’s fans over his 14 seasons wearing the Green and Gold.

“For those who knew him personally, Rickey was much more than a franchise icon and a Baseball Hall of Famer. He was a friend and mentor to every player, coach, and employee who passed through the Oakland Coliseum or played a game on the field that came to bear his name.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by his passing. His loss will be felt not only by A’s fans but also by baseball fans around the world. The entire A’s organization sends its sincere condolences to Rickey’s family and loved ones at this time.”

