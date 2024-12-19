New York Jets owner Woody Johnson reportedly turns down trade target over video game rating – The Athletic

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Just as New York Jets fans thought there were no more twists to be had in their 2024 season, another bolt from the blue has been revealed.

According to The Athletic, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson turned down the chance to trade for current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the offseason, with the owner reportedly pulling the plug on the deal because of the receiver’s rating in the “Madden NFL” video game series.

The Jets declined to comment when reached out to by CNN.

New York has since had a difficult season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been able to recapture his form of old, head coach Robert Saleh has been fired and the Jets find themselves with a 4-10 record.

General manager Joe Douglas was also relieved of his duties midway through a season that has been far from what the Gang Green faithful were expecting.

While disarray reportedly took over in New York, Jeudy went to Cleveland from the Denver Broncos. The wide receiver has been a revelation for the Browns while putting together a 1,000-yard season – the first of his career.

The 25-year-old has more than double the receiving yards of the Browns’ next most fruitful receiver.

While it is unknown how well Jeudy would have performed in the Big Apple, it is another story that will dispel confidence about the Jets’ future success.

The Athletic also adds that Johnson was tentative about signing Jets guard and then free-agent John Simpson in the offseason because of his Madden “awareness” rating, though the team ultimately signed Simpson.

The Jets host the Los Angeles Rams in their next game on Sunday.

New York needs to win all three of its last games of the season to equal its record from last year. Without the injured Rodgers, the Jets managed to finish the 2023 season 7-10.

