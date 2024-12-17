Hockey player Matthew Petgrave crowdfunding for legal fees following death of fellow athlete Adam Johnson

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Canadian hockey player Matthew Petgrave has begun crowdfunding to help cover his legal fees in connection with the death of fellow hockey player Adam Johnson.

Johnson, who played for the Nottingham Panthers in England, died last October after sustaining a cut to the neck in a collision with another player during a game against the Sheffield Steelers.

A Sheffield coroner’s report published in November last year found that the 29-year-old “sustained an incised wound to the neck caused by the skate of another player” and later died in hospital as a result of the injury.

Petgrave identifies himself on CrowdJustice as being “involved in (the) tragic accident” and says he is “seeking help to cover some of my legal costs whilst I am subject to Police bail, as well as additional costs if the matter proceeds to criminal court.”

CrowdJustice has confirmed to CNN that the page does belong to Petgrave.

He says he initially had insurance cover but that this has been halted “through no fault of my own.”

“The time and costs involved in the legal investigation and potential court proceedings are difficult for me to cover on a privately funded basis.

“This is especially challenging because my UK Visa has expired, preventing me from working as a professional ice hockey player while I continue to need legal assistance,” he adds.

CNN has contacted Burton Copeland, the law firm listed on the crowdfunding page as Petgrave’s representatives, for comment.

Petgrave also thanked “everyone who has supported me, including my teammates, fellow players, and league personnel, who have stood by me from the beginning and continue to do so. Your support has been invaluable to me and my family during this incredibly difficult time.”

As of Tuesday, the crowdfunding page had raised £8,800 (over $11,000) of the £300,000 (about $379,300) stretch target at the time of publication.

Last November, South Yorkshire Police announced that a man, who they did not name, had been released on bail following his arrest on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Johnson’s death.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” detective chief superintendent Becs Horsfall said in a police statement at the time.

“We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

The police issued further public updates in April and June saying that the man had been re-bailed. No one has been charged in the case.

The latest public update from the force came in November this year, where detective chief inspector Benjamin Wood said: “We have been working meticulously to fully understand the unprecedented circumstances in which Adam sadly lost his life.

“This complex investigation into Adam’s death remains ongoing and we are continuing to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service. Our thoughts remain wholeheartedly with Adam’s family at this time.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.