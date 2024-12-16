Los Angeles Lakers cruise to victory on LeBron James’ return as Anthony Davis puts up 40

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Lakers eased to a 116-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday as LeBron James returned to the team following a two-game absence.

The 39-year-old missed the Lakers’ recent games against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves due to personal reasons and injury management for his foot.

James finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, a steal and two blocks in 34 minutes as the Lakers bounced back from Friday’s defeat to the Timberwolves.

James, who turns 40 in two weeks, said ahead of the season that it had been his goal to play in all 82 games.

“If it was up to just me, I probably would’ve played,” James said, per ESPN. “It would’ve been hard to keep me away from it. I have a team and I got to listen to them as well. They look out for my best interest.”

When asked how he spent his week off, James replied: “A lot of rehabbing, a lot of training still to make sure that I was ready to go tonight,” James said. “Didn’t want to get too much out of shape.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick had previously said that James was away on an “excused absence” and was “taking some time to himself” amid injury concerns and rumors that his time with the franchise – and perhaps even his NBA career – may be coming to an end.

“I had an opportunity to take more days and get my mind, body and everything where I wanted it to be for tonight,” James said. “And it worked out.”

James added that the foot pain he’s been dealing with is “an everyday thing.”

However, the Lakers were led by another huge night from Anthony Davis, who finished with 40 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Davis, who tied his season-high point tally, has now registered at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in three of his last four games, per AP.

It was a surprisingly quiet offensive night for the Grizzlies, who came into the contest on a four-game winning streak.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 25 points to go with five rebounds, while Ja Morant registered 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies remain in second place in the Western Conference, while the Lakers are down in 10th as the team continues to struggle finding some consistency.

Dončić posts triple-double as Mavericks and Warriors break NBA three-point record

Luka Dončić’s huge triple-double led the Dallas Mavericks to a 143-133 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a game that saw the two teams combine to break the NBA record for most three-pointers made in a game.

The Slovenian registered a mammoth 45 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and two blocks as the Mavs won for the eighth time in their last nine. The only loss during that stretch came against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

The Mavericks made 21 three-pointers and the Warriors connected on 27 to combine for 48 made shots from deep, beating the previous record of 45.

It was fitting that the record was broken in a game featuring the ‘Splash Brothers,’ Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, only now on different teams.

Both players made seven three-pointers, while Dončić had six and Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins made five each.

It was a night Thompson turned back the clock to have one of his best performances in a Dallas jersey, finishing with 29 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Kyrie Irving chipped in with 21 points and eight assists.

Wiggins scored a team-high 29 points for the Warriors, while Curry had 26 points and 10 assists.

The Mavericks are currently the No. 4 seed in the West, while the Warriors have now lost two straight and fall to No. 7.

Sunday’s scores

Away @ home (winners in bold)

New Orleans Pelicans 104-119 Indiana Pacers

New York Knicks 100-91 Orlando Magic

Boston Celtics 112-98 Washington Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves 106-92 San Antonio Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers 109-116 Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks 143-133 Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies 110-116 Los Angeles Lakers

