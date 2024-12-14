Travis Hunter, Colorado’s dynamic two-way star, wins the coveted 2024 Heisman Trophy

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — University of Colorado’s Travis Hunter was crowned the winner of the 79th Heisman Trophy on Saturday following an impressive season with the Buffaloes.

Hunter excelled on both sides of the ball for the Buffs — as a wide receiver and cornerback. His offensive contributions included leading the Big 12 with 92 receptions and 14 touchdowns and ranked third with 1,152 receiving yards.

He also excelled on defense – a rarity in today’s game – showcasing his versatility with four interceptions, 31 total tackles, 15 passes defended, and a pivotal game-winning forced fumble in an overtime win against Baylor.

He played 1,356 snaps on offense and defense in 12 games this season – 379 more than any other player in the FBS, according to ESPN.

In his likely final home game in Boulder, the 21-year-old junior put on a show that cemented his Heisman candidacy, recording three touchdowns and an interception in a standout performance against Oklahoma State.

Hunter beat out the other finalists, including Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and Miami’s Cam Ward, to claim college football’s most prestigious trophy. He becomes the second player in Colorado’s history to win the coveted award and the first since Rashaan Salaam in 1994.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

