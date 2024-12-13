Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss announces cancer battle

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss announced he is being treated for cancer, the 47-year-old announced on Friday.

Moss, while on Instagram Live, said he was released was from the hospital Friday after six days while undergoing treatment for cancer found in his bile duct between his pancreas and liver.

Moss called himself a “cancer survivor” and thanked “prayer warriors” for their support.

Moss had a procedure to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving after experiencing urine discoloration. He will undergo chemotherapy and radiation.

Earlier this month, Moss took some time away from his punditry work on ESPN to “focus on a personal health challenge.”

The six-time Pro Bowler made it a mission of his to return to his ESPN gig.

“As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. … Hopefully I can be with you guys soon,” Moss said.

“My goal is to get back on television with my team.”

The NFL legend played 14 seasons in the league, most notably with the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots.

He is considered one of the greatest wide receivers in the sport’s history, being named a first-team All-Pro four times and leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns on five occasions. Over his stellar career, Moss had 15,292 receiving yards and 156 touchdowns.

While wearing Team Moss sweatshirt that read “Let’s Moss Cancer” across the front, Moss said he is selling apparel with most proceeds going to cancer research.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.