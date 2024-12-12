Olivia Reeves becomes first US lifter in 66 years to hold both world title and Olympic gold medal

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Olivia Reeves became the first American lifter since 1958 to pair the world title with an Olympic gold medal, lifting a combined 267kg (about 589 pounds) at the 2024 World Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, who competed in the 71kg division, saw off competition from North Korea’s Jong Chun Hui and China’s Yang Qiuxia to become the first American to do the double since Ike Berger achieved the feat 66 years ago.

The Chattanooga native lifted 120kg (about 264.6 pounds) in the snatch and 147kg (about 324 pounds) in the clean and jerk for a combined weight that was 5kg heavier than the 262kg (around 577.6 pounds) which won her gold in the Olympics this summer.

In topping the podium at Paris 2024, Reeves became the first US lifter since Tara Nott in 2000 to win Olympic gold, and the youngest American Olympic gold medalist in weightlifting since Berger in 1956.

“You can’t top the Olympics, so this one is going in at number two on my all-time list of favorite competitions,” said Reeves after completing the double on Wednesday, per IWF.

“I’m so very, very proud of Olivia,” added US head of coaching Mike Gattone. “She’s just unbelievably consistent.”

Reeves, who also graduated with a degree in sociology this week, began lifting in the fourth grade at the CrossFit gym owned by her mother.

Alongside 20-year-old Hampton Morris, who became the first American man to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting since 1984 in Los Angeles when he won bronze in Paris, there are hopes that Reeves can spearhead the nation’s resurgence in the sport ahead of the Games’ return to LA in 2028.

US weightlifters have won 16 gold, 17 silver and eight bronze medals at the Olympics, with the total of 44 putting the nation third in the all-time standings behind the Soviet Union and China, who are tied on 62.

However, only 10 of the nation’s medals have come since 1968, following a golden age for US lifters like Berger and Tommy Kono.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.