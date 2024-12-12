Indian Gukesh Dommaraju, 18, becomes the youngest ever chess world champion

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Teenager Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess world champion after beating Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in their best-of-14 final in Singapore on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Gukesh and defending champion Ding entered the last game tied and things appeared to be headed to rapid chess tiebreaks, but it was the youngster who was able to claim the crucial point after a blunder from Ding.

As his victory was confirmed, Gukesh broke into tears as the emotion of his victory appeared to wave over him, while Ding could only sit with his head in his hands in disbelief.

After standing with his arms aloft in celebration, Gukesh was escorted out the building where he shared a long embrace with his father.

Social media clips showed fans back in India celebrating Gukesh’s victory wildly, cheering and hugging as he became the 18th world chess champion and just the country’s second world champion after Viswanathan Anand.

Afterwards, a jubilant Gukesh admitted he hadn’t initially recognized Ding’s mistake in the final game. But when he realized his Chinese opponent had made the crucial error, he said “it was probably the best moment of my life.”

At 18, he is four years younger than the legendary Garry Kasparov was when the Russian won his first world title in 1985.

Gukesh added in his press conference: “My journey, it’s been since the time I started playing chess at six-and-a-half, seven (years old). I’ve been dreaming about this moment for more than 10 years.

“Every chess player wants to experience this moment and very few get the chance. To be one of them – I think the only way to explain it is I am living my dream. I would like to thank God first of all. This whole journey starting from qualifying to the (qualifying tournament) Candidates, then coming here, it could only be possible by God. There were so many miracles.

“And I’m thankful for all the people who have been by my side on this journey. I would like to thank each and every one of them, but probably I will have to prepare my speech first because (with) the kind of emotions I’m feeling right now I’ll say something stupid.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Gukesh, writing on X: “Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination.

“His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours.”

Anand also commended his compatriot for bringing the world title back to India.

“Congratulations! It’s a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride,” Anand wrote on X. “Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is.”

