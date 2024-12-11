Grand jury indicts alleged driver following deaths of NHL star and brother

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Sean Higgins has been indicted in the deaths of former National Hockey League (NHL) star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew after allegedly fatally striking them while intoxicated.

According to the indictment, obtained by CNN, a grand jury in Salem County, New Jersey, charged Higgins with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

In August, the two brothers were fatally struck while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, officials said, just hours before they were to serve as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.

Prosecutors later said Higgins had a blood alcohol level of 0.087 at the time of the crash, which is above the legal limit.

Higgins potentially faces up to 20 years in prison.

CNN has reached out to Higgins’ attorney Matthew Portella for comment.

Gaudreau was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft out of Boston College before signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

In 11 seasons in the league, Gaudreau had 243 career goals and 743 points while making seven All-Star game appearances.

Higgins is scheduled to be arraigned on January 7, 2025, per CNN affiliate WPVI.

CNN’s Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.