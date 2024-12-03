Australian tennis icon Neale Fraser dies at 91

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Neale Fraser, the icon of Australian tennis who was the last man to win singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at a single grand slam, has died aged 91, Tennis Australia announced on Tuesday.

Fraser won 19 grand slams – including singles titles at Wimbledon and the US National Championships, the precursor to the US Open – but is best remembered for his success with Australia’s Davis Cup team. During a golden age for Australia in the sport, the lefty was a key member of the team which won four consecutive titles between 1959 and 1962.

In 1959, Fraser won the triple crown – singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles – at the US National Championships, a run which helped make him men’s singles world No. 1. The following year he achieved the same feat again, beating Rod Laver in the singles final having already defeated his legendary compatriot in the final at Wimbledon earlier that year.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear mate and fellow lefty, Neale Fraser,” Laver wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He was a true gem in a golden era of Australian tennis legends – an incredible World No. 1, a Grand Slam champion, and a Davis Cup icon.

“Neale bested me in 2 major finals, pushing me to become a better player. My heartfelt condolences go out to Thea and Neale’s extended family. I’ll miss you dearly, buddy. Rest in peace.”

Alongside Laver and Roy Emerson, Fraser won four straight Davis Cups in the late 1950s and early 1960s, remaining an amateur in the hope of succeeding Harry Hopman as captain.

When he eventually did so in 1970, Fraser won a further four Davis Cup titles before retiring in 1993. During his time as captain, he oversaw the emergence of the likes of John Newcombe, John Fitzgerald and 1987 Wimbledon winner Pat Cash.

“He was like a father to me,” said Cash, who won the Davis Cup under Fraser in 1983 and 1986. “He just knew how to make you feel important and play your best.”

Fraser was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984 and the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in 1994. In 2008, he was awarded the International Tennis Federation’s Philippe Chatrier Award for his outstanding service to the sport.

