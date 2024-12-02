NFL legend Randy Moss asks for ‘prayers’ while revealing he is ‘battling something internally’



CNN

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — NFL legend Randy Moss says he is “battling” a health issue and called for his fans to send him “prayers.”

The former wide receiver, who now works as a pundit, posted two videos on Instagram Sunday to explain why he’s been wearing tinted sunglasses during his television appearances this week.

“Throughout the week of the holidays, your boy has been battling something internal,” he said in a video, along with a caption which read “get (your) checkups.”

Moss, who in 2018 was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, then addressed the issue at the top of ESPN’s coverage of Sunday NFL Countdown.

“I just wanted to share something with you all,” the 47-year-old said.

“I put a post up maybe a few minutes ago on Instagram just telling people – you were talking about my eyes last week – and I just want to let the viewers know that me and my wife, me and my family, we are battling something internally.

“I have some great doctors around me. I couldn’t miss the show, I wanted to be here with you guys.”

The analyst appeared to be in high spirits as he joked with colleagues on the show, saying he felt “great.”

It comes after concern grew last week, when viewers noticed Moss’ eyes appeared yellow. He has since started to wear sunglasses during television appearances.

“It’s not being disrespectful,” he explained on Sunday’s show. “Because I’m on television. I’m battling something. I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all and thanks for the prayers.”

Moss did not reveal any details about what he was battling.

The NFL legend played 14 seasons in the league, most notably with the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots.

He is considered one of the greatest wide receivers in the sport’s history, being named a first-team All-Pro four times and leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns on five occasions.

Over his stellar career, Moss had 15,292 receiving yards and 156 touchdowns.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.