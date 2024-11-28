Liverpool ends 15-year curse with statement win over Real Madrid

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — When UEFA devised the Champions League’s updated format, it did so with the aim of adding more glamorous matches to the competition’s early stages.

Games don’t come much more glamorous than Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, and Wednesday’s standout matchup did not disappoint. Elsewhere, there was a dramatic comeback inspired by an American duo and controversy involving one of the competition’s dark horses.

Here are the main takeaways from Wednesday’s games.

Arne Slot continues to impress as Liverpool beats Real Madrid for first time since 2009

When Arne Slot took over as Liverpool boss this summer following the departure of club legend Jürgen Klopp, few would have believed he would win anything like 17 of his first 19 games in charge.

Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Real Madrid is the standout moment of the Dutchman’s tenure so far, a game in which the Reds utterly dominated the reigning European champion.

Liverpool started fast, very nearly going in front in the fourth minute when Darwin Núñez’s shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois but rebounded off young defender Raúl Asencio, who had to clear the ball off the line.

Two more chances for Núñez came and went in the first half, either side of a brilliant tackle by Conor Bradley on Kylian Mbappé as the Frenchman ran menacingly towards goal.

The tackle ignited the Anfield atmosphere, and Liverpool carried the momentum all the way through to its first goal, which came in the 52nd minute when Alexis Mac Allister played a one-two with Bradley before shooting low past Courtois from inside the area.

Real Madrid had the perfect opportunity to get back into the game just after the hour mark when Andy Robertson fouled Lucas Vàzquez in the area, but Mbappé – who had a difficult evening – saw his penalty saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Just under 10 minutes later, it was Liverpool’s turn to pass up a golden chance, Mohamed Salah missing his own penalty after he was brought down by Ferland Mendy.

But the Reds would not be denied as substitute Cody Gakpo headed in a Robertson cross in the 76th minute to seal the win.

“It’s always good to win a game, and especially a big game because you know you face so many quality players,” said Slot in his post-match press conference.

“If we arrive in the last 16 or quarterfinals or wherever we can arrive to, and face them again and then we’re able to beat them, that would be maybe a bigger statement than this. But we are definitely happy with the win.”

The Dutchman has a long way to go before he is regarded as highly as Klopp but, in beating Los Blancos, he has managed to achieve something his predecessor could not in six attempts while with Liverpool. The Reds’ last victory against Real Madrid came back in 2009.

Wednesday’s result means Liverpool is now top of both the Champions League and the Premier League. Real Madrid, on the other hand, sits in 24th in the European competition, just two points above Paris Saint-Germain in 25th. Of the 36 teams, those that finish 25th or lower after three more games each will be eliminated from the competition.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team will welcome fellow Madrid side Getafe to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, while Liverpool faces Manchester City in a huge clash at the top of the Premier League.

USMNT duo inspires incredible comeback

Elsewhere in the Champions League, two stars of the US men’s national team helped PSV to a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

After first-half goals from Shakhtar’s Danylo Sikan and Oleksandr Zubkov, the Ukrainian side was reduced to 10 men when Pedro Henrique was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Johan Bakayoko in the 69th minute.

The game turned on its head, but it wasn’t until the 87th minute that PSV pulled one back when US star Malik Tillman caught out goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk with a clever free kick.

Three minutes later, Tillman tied the game with a brilliant strike from 25 yards, before international teammate Ricardo Pepi snatched the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time, turning in from close range after Ryan Flamingo’s shot was blocked.

“It was a crazy game, just a lot of emotions going through the game, you know,” said Pepi afterwards. “Being down 2-0 and eventually coming back and winning 3-2. It doesn’t feel real.”

“Crazy is a good word for it,” agreed Tillman. “Incredible comeback. I honestly don’t know what to say.”

More VAR controversy denies Aston Villa

Back in England, Aston Villa was denied another famous victory over a European giant, drawing 0-0 with Juventus after Morgan Rogers’ 94th-minute goal was ruled out by VAR.

The 22-year-old turned home Youri Tielemans’ free kick to spark delirium at Villa Park, but after a long VAR check, Diego Carlos was adjudged to have fouled Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Villa manager Unai Emery accepted the decision, but said that Premier League referees would not have viewed it as a foul.

“In England, the interpretation is different,” he said afterwards. “The (English) referees, when (there is) an action like that, their interpretation is ‘no foul. Clear, no foul.’”

Villa is now ninth in the Champions League table having previously secured wins against Bologna, Bayern Munich and Young Boys, while Juventus is 19th.

Wednesday’s scores

Home vs away (winners in bold)

Red Star 5-1 Stuttgart

Sturm Graz 1-0 Girona

Aston Villa 0-0 Juventus

Monaco 2-3 Benfica

PSV 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

Celtic 1-1 Club Brugge

Bologna 1-2 Lille

Dinamo Zagreb 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

