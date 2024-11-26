Former NHL player and now broadcaster Paul Bissonnette ‘victim of assault’ as six men arrested after altercation at restaurant

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Paul Bissonnette, former NHL player and now hockey broadcaster, was the ‘victim of an assault’ during an altercation at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Bissonnette was assaulted when he tried to calm a situation between six men and management at Houston’s restaurant, according to police.

“The situation escalated to the men assaulting Paul Bissonnette both inside and outside of the restaurant. Police units responded quickly after it was reported and, after a thorough investigation, arrested six men for their involvement,” the Scottsdale Police Department told CNN Tuesday.

“EMS was called to the scene to evaluate Paul’s injuries from the assault, and he was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.”

Police said the “six suspects were arrested and booked, and face charges related to assault and disorderly conduct”.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Bissonnette thanked fans for their support and shared details of the altercation.

“I go to dinner at this place called Houston’s. I go there like three, four times a week. The staff’s incredible, the food’s incredible and just like good people and I love going there and the bar where I normally sit was packed,” the former hockey player said.

Bissonnette said he noticed a “ruckus” at the bar and went over upon seeing that one person got in the face of and put his hands on the manager.

“It’s a family restaurant, I don’t think there was anybody in there who could go and maybe like help him out. So I went over, I just grabbed the guy’s arm that was on him. I said, ‘Sir, if you continue to harass and assault the staff, we’re gonna have problems,’ and then they just started chucking.”

The 39-year-old said the incident then escalated quickly and he thinks he fought with seven men out of the restaurant and across the street.

“I just figured I’d had to go over and yeah, so took some, gave more,” the broadcaster summarized.

Speaking on his “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast that was posted on Tuesday, Bissonnette detailed that he was taken to the floor and kicked in the head twice and the neck once by the men.

‘Biz’ added that the brawl ended as he made his way into the CVS opposite the restaurant and that he lost his shoes and shirt during the fight.

He thanked the emergency responders for their quick response and help following the situation and added that he was a “little banged up” but more shaken up than anything.

Bissonnette played 202 games in the league from 2008 to 2014 for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes.

