Auburn men’s basketball team flight diverted after altercation between players, per CNN affiliate WBRC

(CNN) — A plane carrying the Auburn men’s basketball team had to be diverted following an altercation on the flight, according to CNN affiliate WBRC.

The Tigers were heading to Texas where the No. 11 ranked program is scheduled to face No. 4 Houston on Saturday at the Toyota Center.

According to WBRC, the pilot requested an emergency landing in Montgomery, Alabama.

Per the WBRC report, air traffic control asked the pilot what the level of threat was, to which the pilot responded, “We have a bunch of basketball players fighting.”

CNN has reached out to Auburn athletics, Auburn police, and the Auburn airport but did not immediately hear back.

Per ESPN, the apparent scuffle was over before it became a serious situation, but the flight personnel decided to divert back to Auburn.

Auburn was still expecting to travel to Houston on Friday night, according to ESPN.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the season following a blowout win over Vermont earlier this week.

