Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa says he loves football ‘to the death of me’ ahead of return to practice

(CNN) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to practice Wednesday after missing the last four games as a result of suffering another concussion.

Tagovailoa will still need to clear concussion protocol in order to play in Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 26-year-old said it was his choice to return to play football and understands people’s worry that he may get hurt again.

“I appreciate your concern,” Tagovailoa told reporters Monday. “I really do. I love this game and I love it to the death of me. That’s it.”

Tagovailoa said he would not wear a Guardian Cap, a soft-shell helmet covering, saying it’s “a personal choice.”

When asked how much risk he is taking playing again after suffering multiple concussions, Tagovailoa said, “How much risk do we take when we get up in the morning to go drive to work? Can get in a car crash.”

He continued: “Every time we all suit up, we’re all taking a risk that we could potentially get hurt, whether it’s a concussion, a broken bone, anything you get up off of the bed the wrong way, you potentially could risk you spraining your ankle. There’s just risk in any and everything and I’m willing to play the odds.”

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters medical experts “deemed it safe” for Tagovailoa’s return.

“I don’t mess with timelines or try to overcook or forecast. You lean on experts for matters of the career and that’s what we’re doing here,” he said.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa does need to protect himself better on the field.

“I think he has a better understanding of his responsibility towards the entire organization at this point … and feels tremendous responsibility to do anything in his power to be on the field, so part of that is protecting yourself.”

McDaniel added: “He has to be able to protect himself, for him to regardless of the first down conversion that he’s trying to get, for him to be on the field with his team that he needs to be smart about how he engages in contact.”

Tagovailoa suffered another concussion on September 12 when he dove for a first down and took a hit from Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa was able to walk off the field under his own power after the collision.

The Dolphins went 1-3 without the starting QB, as the offense averaged a league-low 8.75 points per game during his absence.

