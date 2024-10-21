European soccer weekend roundup: VAR takes center stage in the Premier League as title race heats up

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Liverpool remains one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after both teams earned hard fought 2-1 wins on a weekend that the video assistant referee (VAR) returned to center stage.

City had to come from behind against a struggling Wolves side at Molineux Stadium after Jørgen Strand Larsen gave the host a surprise lead after only seven minutes.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side was level soon after the 30-minute mark when defender Joško Gvardiol curled home a stunning effort into the top corner.

After surviving a barrage of City attacks, Wolves looked as though they had secured a vital point in what has been a torrid start to the season, only to suffer last-minute heartbreak.

Defender John Stones rose highest to brilliantly head home Phil Foden’s corner in the 95th minute, though the goal was originally ruled out for offside against Bernardo Silva who appeared to be in front of Wolves goalkeeper José Sá.

But after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was eventually awarded as replays showed Silva was out of Sá’s line of sight by the time Stones headed the ball.

While Stones said it was “the right call” and Guardiola “didn’t understand” why the goal had been disallowed in the first place, Wolves manager Gary O’Neil was left feeling frustrated after his side had a goal ruled out against West Ham in similar circumstances last season.

“We sent an image to referees showing with proof that the West Ham keeper could see the ball, but the reason we were given was the player was in close proximity,” O’Neil told Sky Sports. “The same argument could be said here, but we just have to accept it.

“I would rather not discuss it because it will still sound like I am making excuses. Whatever decision they make, I respect. We don’t want to cross that line, but it did feel like a harsh one.”

With the pressure back on Liverpool after City’s win, Arne Slot’s side impressively battled past an improved Chelsea at Anfield.

Mo Salah gave Liverpool the lead from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark after Levi Colwill had clumsily brought down Curtis Jones inside the area.

Referee John Brooks then awarded Liverpool a second penalty in first-half stoppage time after Jones was brought down by Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, but overturned the decision after a VAR review showed the Spaniard got a touch on the ball.

Chelsea found the equalizer just three minutes into the second half as Nicolas Jackson confidently slotted the ball past Caoimhín Kelleher after being played through, but the Senegal forward had to wait for VAR to confirm the goal which was initially disallowed for offside.

But the Reds promptly retook the lead just three minutes later when Jones capped an impressive individual performance by controlling Salah’s cross into the box and prodding the ball past the onrushing Sánchez to send Anfield into rapture.

Barça hits five past Sevilla; Heracles scores Puskás worthy goal in thriller with Ajax

Barcelona remains three points clear of bitter rival Real Madrid at the top of La Liga after a huge 5-1 home win over Sevilla.

Braces from Robert Lewandowski and youngster Pablo Torre, plus a goal from Pedri, took free-scoring Barça’s total to 33 goals scored in just 10 league games so far this season.

It was a much less straightforward weekend for Real, which needed a Vinícius Jr. winner on 66 minutes to win 2-1 against Celta Vigo after Williot Swedberg had canceled out Kylian Mbappé’s opener.

Elsewhere, Dutch giant Ajax twice came from behind to earn a thrilling 4-3 win away to Heracles in a match highlighted by one of the best goals you will likely see anywhere all season.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the 28th minute, a misplaced pass in the Ajax midfield gifted possession to Heracles forward Mario Engels, who struck the ball first time from well inside his own half and lobbed Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer in the most remarkable fashion.

Ajax, however, eventually earned the three points thanks to Wout Weghorst’s winning penalty eight minutes from time.

