Soto, Stanton power New York Yankees past Cleveland Guardians to clinch first World Series berth since 2009

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The New York Yankees are World Series bound for the first time since 2009 after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in extra innings of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday.

Giancarlo Stanton hammered a game-tying two-run home run, and Juan Soto launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the 10th inning to clinch the AL pennant for the Yankees.

The Yankees will play against the winner of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

