Denver Broncos hand head coach Sean Payton ‘emotional’ 33-10 win over Saints upon first return to New Orleans

(CNN) — The Denver Broncos gave head coach Sean Payton the perfect present upon his first return to New Orleans, claiming an emphatic 33-10 victory on Thursday Night Football.

Payton is a legend in the Big Easy having coached the Saints for 15 seasons, leading them to the playoffs nine times and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

When he left the Saints in 2021 after coaching the most games ever for the team, Payton had a 152-89 record as well as holding the franchise records for the highest winning percentage (63%) and most wins in team history.

But none of that stood in his team’s way as he came into the Superdome with the Broncos and left with a comfortable win on what he called an “emotional” evening.

“It meant a lot,” Payton said of getting the game ball after the victory. “Fortunately, and I say this respectfully, it was just two days of prep and we’re here. So not a lot of sleep. It kind of keeps your mind off of it because there are so many things that you have to get done.

“My big concern was just not having enough rest and so I slept today for a while and then came over here early just to get started going through the game plan again. But it meant a lot because there were a lot of moments here and you get a chance to see old players that are here.”

The Broncos were rarely troubled by the Saints – who were playing with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler as starter Derek Carr was out with injury – building a 30-point lead by midway into the fourth quarter.

While Denver’s rookie quarterback Bo Nix had his struggles throughout the game, he made key throws at the right moments and was mobile with his legs, rushing 10 times for 75 yards.

Nix was also helped by an effective running game and an excellent kicking performance.

Running back Javonte Williams rushed 14 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while kicker Wil Lutz – also a former Saints player – didn’t miss a kick, hitting all four of his field goals and all three of his extra points.

New Orleans got its only touchdown of the game with just over a minute remaining in the game in what was a lackluster performance. That score came after Rattler left the game with an injury, with second-year QB Jake Haener throwing a 12-yard pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr.

The big margin of error set some unwanted history for New Orleans; it was the first time the team has lost back-to-back home games by 20 or more points since 2001, according to NFL Research.

It was a disappointing result on what was meant to be a special evening for the Saints.

At halftime, Payton’s longtime quarterback with New Orleans, Drew Brees, was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. Payton said afterwards it was “good to see” Brees after so many years together.

