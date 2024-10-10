Soccer star George Baldock dies at 31

By Amy Woodyatt and Eleni Giokos, CNN

(CNN) — George Baldock, a British-born soccer player who played for Panathinaikos and the Greek national football team, has died at the age of 31, Greece’s Ministry of Citizen Protection confirmed to CNN.

Baldock’s body was found in a swimming pool at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, Reuters reported, citing police sources.

“The preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Attica Security Directorate,” Greece’s Ministry of Citizen Protection told CNN Sport in a statement.

“A forensic pathologist was called to the scene and examined the body, finding no signs of criminal activity. The police conducted a search of the residence and ruled out breaking and entering.

“Additionally, a specialized team from the Police’s Forensic Investigations Directorate conducted an inspection of the residence to rule out the possibility of criminal activity,” the statement said.

Athens football club Panathinaikos, which signed Baldock earlier this year on a three-year contract, paid tribute to the player, writing in a statement: “We are shocked, we feel appalled by the loss of our George. The family of Panathinaikos mourns his sudden death.

“We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock.”

Baldock represented Greece 12 times during his career. In a statement on Facebook, the Greek national team announced the defender’s death “with deep sympathy and pain.”

It added: “There are no words to describe the human pain which … news of this untimely loss of one of our own has caused. The moment calls for silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family. Goodbye…”

Baldock started his career at MK Dons and went on to play for Oxford United and Northampton Town, among other clubs, before starring for Sheffield United in the Premier League.

“Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock,” the club said in a statement.

“The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him

“The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

