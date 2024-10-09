Minnesota Lynx defeat Connecticut Sun to book record seventh WNBA Finals appearance

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — The Minnesota Lynx prevailed in a winner-takes-all Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. With the 88-77 victory, the Lynx set a date with the New York Liberty in the NBA Finals.

In a back-and-forth series that was marked by close games, Tuesday night provided a rare blowout. With their home crowd cheering them on at the Target Center in Minneapolis, the Lynx got off to a red hot start, scoring 31 points in the first quarter to take an early 13-point lead.

Guard Kayla McBride led the way for Minnesota with 10 points in the opening quarter.

The Lynx continued to press their advantage in the second quarter, leading by as many as 21 points – the largest margin by either team in the series up until that point.

At halftime, the Lynx led 53-34 and guard Courtney Williams had taken over the scoring lead. Williams scored 15 points in the first half with a perfect shooting performance going 6 of 6 from the field and 1 of 1 on free throws.

The Sun gave Minnesota a scare with a 7-0 run to start the second half, but the Lynx quickly regained their footing and stretch their lead to 24 points.

It was academic from there as Minnesota coasted to a comfortable win.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier finished as the game’s leading scorer with 27 points. Collier also became the first player in WBNA history to tally at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in three straight playoff games.

Williams finished with 24 points and McBride scored 19 points for Minnesota. DiJonai Carrington led Connecticut with 17 points in the game.

“I said from the beginning how special this group is and how we can do big things, and now we’re in the finals,” Collier told broadcaster ESPN after the game. “This is the best feeling ever!”

Minnesota’s win sets up a WNBA Finals matchup between the two best teams from the regular season. New York boasted the league’s best record, but the Lynx beat the Liberty three out of four games during the season including a win to claim the WNBA’s inaugural Commissioner’s Cup.

Collier was quick to downplay Minnesota’s regular season dominance of the Liberty.

“I think regular season doesn’t mean anything,” Collier said. “They’re an amazing team, number one in the league, but we’re two, you know, we’re right behind them.

“I think it’s going to be a great series, great basketball. Two amazing teams, two teams filled with great players competing.”

The Lynx lead all WNBA teams with four championships in franchise history, their most recent coming in 2017. The franchise’s seven finals appearances lead all WNBA teams.

The Liberty are making their sixth WNBA Finals appearance, but are still seeking their first championship.

The best-of-five WNBA Finals are slated to start on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

