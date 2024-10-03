Caitlin Clark caps remarkable season with near unanimous WNBA Rookie of the Year honor

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — After an outstanding season in which she undoubtedly exceeded lofty expectations following a historic career at the University of Iowa, Caitlin Clark was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year in a near-unanimous vote.

The Indiana Fever guard’s achievements this year were groundbreaking.

She became the WNBA single-season assists record holder (337), an accomplishment which included a league-record 19 assists in one game. Her 8.4 assists per game average is also a WNBA record. Clark also became the first rookie to record a triple-double and holds the record for most three-pointers made (122) by a rookie in league history.

According to the league, Clark received all but one of the 67 votes from a national media panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The other vote went to the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese.

“I am incredibly honored to be named Rookie of the Year, but more than that, I am grateful to everyone that supported me throughout this past season – my family and friends, my teammates, the Fever organization and everyone that cheered us on all season.

“I am so proud of what we accomplished and so excited for what the future holds,” the 22-year-old said in a statement Thursday.

Clark was expected to make an immediate impact with the Fever after being selected first overall by Indiana in the 2024 WNBA Draft. After all, she smashed the record books after becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer for men or women in college basketball – scoring an incredible 3,951 points in her career.

But Clark certainly exceeded those expectations in her rookie year. She helped the Fever to the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

The NBA’s Pacers, who also play in Indianapolis, gave props to Clark in a video post on X.

“It’s been a pleasure watching you play this year,” center-forward Myles Turner complimented. “Not only living up to the hype, but doing something I haven’t seen here in years and getting back to the playoffs.”

Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton offered congratulations and said, “Not a surprise by any means. Very happy for you!”

Clark found out she won the award last month. On Thursday, the league released a video of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert calling Clark while the Fever were practicing for a playoff game against the Connecticut Sun. When Engelbert announced the news while on speaker, Clark’s Fever teammates yelled and jumped with joy while encircling the team’s star.

Clark was joined by Chicago Sky duo Kamilla Cardoso and Reese, along with Los Angeles Sparks’ Rickea Jackson and Leonie Fiebich of the New York Liberty on the WNBA’s 2024 All-Rookie Team.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.