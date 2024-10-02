Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams requests trade, per multiple reports

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade from the team, according to multiple outlets and first reported by NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to reports, Adams told the team on Monday that he’d prefer to be traded. The Raiders would “consider” a package for Adams which includes a second-round draft pick and additional compensation, per Schefter.

CNN has contacted the Raiders for comment.

When asked if he has played his last game for the Raiders on his regular appearance on the ‘Up & Adams’ show on Tuesday, Adams said: “All I can control is this talk we’re having right here.

“After we’re done with this, all I can control is the next thing that I’m on to. I’m going to get up in a minute and get a nice workout in, and that’s all I can control.”

Rumors of Adams moving began circulating on Monday when Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce’s official Instagram account appeared to like a post from Sports Illustrated which hypothesized whether Adams had already played his final game for the team. The like was later removed.

Adams said on Tuesday that he has yet to speak to his head coach: “I haven’t heard from him. I haven’t talked to him. So I don’t really know exactly what that’s all about.

“Social media’s a beast. It’s a lot of people out there that saw it and wondering what’s going on (and) people reaching out.”

According to the NFL, Adams is guaranteed $16.8 million in salary this season, with two years left on his contract afterwards. He is owed $35.6 million in 2025 and $36.6 million in 2026, none of which is guaranteed.

Adams, 31, is still one of the best at his position in the league and is likely to have plenty of suitors.

He missed the Raiders’ Week 4 home victory over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. In three games this year, Adams has 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown.

He is coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000 yard receiving season. Adams was traded to the Raiders in 2022 from the Green Bay Packers for both a first and second round draft pick.

Since being drafted from Fresno State in 2014, Adams has totaled 10,990 receiving yards and 96 touchdowns across his 11 seasons in the NFL. He has been named a first-team All-Pro three times, a Pro Bowler six times and was the NFL’s receiving touchdowns leader in 2020 and 2022.

