18-year-old cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after fall in junior road race

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Muriel Furrer, an 18-year-old cyclist, has died after suffering a serious head injury in a race, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced Friday.

Furrer was competing in the women’s junior road race at the world championships in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday when she was badly injured in a fall.

Following the fall, Furrer was flown to hospital in an emergency helicopter, the UCI statement said.

“It is with great sadness that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich (Switzerland) today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer,” the UCI said in its statement.

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her. The 18-year-old rider fell heavily yesterday, Thursday 26 September, during the Women Junior road race, and suffered a serious head injury before being flown to hospital by helicopter in a very critical condition. Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital.

“The UCI and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships offer their sincere condolences to Muriel Furrer’s family, friends and her Federation Swiss Cycling.

“Muriel Furrer’s family asks that their privacy be respected at this very painful time.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, the UCI said the incident was being investigated.

“At present, there are no established facts regarding how the accident happened. Investigations by the competent authorities are ongoing. For this reason, no further information can be given until further notice.”

CNN has reached out to the Zurich Cantonal Police for comment.

