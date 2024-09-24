NWSL champion Gotham FC becomes first team from league to go to White House, meets with President Biden

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden welcomed National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) champion NY/NJ Gotham FC to the White House on Monday, the first time in the league’s history that a team has received the invite.

In a ceremony honoring the club’s victory, Biden praised the team’s resilience – Gotham finished last in the league in 2022 before making the playoffs and winning the championship the following year – and the squad’s role in a wider women’s sports movement.

“I think it’s fair to say, everyone watches women’s sports,” Biden said in a speech.

“When fans watch you play, they also see the power of the example off the field as well. It matters. You lead the way in providing sports medicine and healthcare focused on women.

“A woman can do anything a man can do … including being president of the United States,” he added.

Biden was also presented with a Gotham FC jersey with the number 46 on the back and welcomed retired US soccer legend Ali Krieger onto the stage. Krieger, who earned more than a century of national team caps, won the NWSL title with Gotham FC in her last season as an active player.

“Reflecting on my career, I recall times when women’s soccer lacked coverage and support,” she said. “Our progress since those days has been remarkable: from our humble beginnings to becoming champion.

“Both Gotham and the NWSL have seen tremendous growth, with more fans, greater engagement and increased recognition. But despite these strides, we are reminded that our work is far from over. Every time we step on the field, we think of young girls who dream of a future in sports. This moment is not just about titles or trophies – it’s about paving the way for them.

“Being the first is historic, but it is even more important that we ensure we are not the last.”

Gotham FC was founded in 2007 as the Jersey Sky Blue. It changed its name to Sky Blue FC in 2008 and played in the semi-professional W-League of United Soccer Leagues.

It won the inaugural Women’s Professional Soccer championship in 2009 and was a founding member of the NWSL in 2013. It adopted its current name in 2021.

Gotham FC won its first NWSL championship in November last year, defeating OL Reign 2-1 in the final.

The team is currently third in the league table and secured a spot in the 2024 playoffs with a 1-0 win over the Utah Royals on Sunday.

