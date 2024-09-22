Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson named unanimous 2024 WNBA MVP after historic season

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was unanimously voted as the 2024 WNBA Most Valuable Player after a historic season, the league announced on Sunday.

Wilson received all 67 first-place votes from the panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, making her the first unanimous winner of the award since the Houston Comets’ Cynthia Cooper in the WNBA’s inaugural season in 1997.

It is Wilson’s third WNBA MVP award, having won it in 2020 and 2022.

In doing so, the 28-year-old ties the record for the most times to win the award, joining Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson as the only players to have been named WNBA MVP three times.

The center averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.58 blocked shots and 1.79 steals across 38 games. She led the league in points and blocks, and was second in rebounds per game.

Wilson broke the single-season records for both scoring and rebounding along the way. She became the first player to lead the WNBA in total points, rebounds and blocks in a season.

Wilson’s excellent personal season was a big reason for the Aces reaching fourth in the WNBA standings and reaching the playoffs.

Las Vegas is going for a historic threepeat of WNBA titles after winning the championship in the last two seasons. The team’s first round playoff series against the Seattle Storm begins on Sunday.

