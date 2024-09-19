Shohei Ohtani 50-50 update: LA Dodgers star nabs 49th steal in win over Miami Marlins

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani stole his 49th base of the season on Wednesday night to move to within one steal and two home runs of an unprecedented 50-50 season.

The two-time AL MVP had a quiet game by his own high standards – going 1-for-5 and striking out twice in the Dodgers’ 8-4 win over the Miami Marlins – but continued his hunt for history with a steal following his leadoff single in the first inning.

Ohtani’s 49th stolen base of the season equals the second-most steals in one year by a Japanese-born player in the MLB – tying the two-way star with his own manager, Dave Roberts.

“I was hoping for a bad throw because a good throw gets him,” said Roberts after the game, according to MLB.com. “He had a decent jump, but because of his speed, (catcher Nick) Fortes had to hurry the throw. He was safe, and I hope he breaks it either tomorrow or at home.”

Now sitting at 49 steals and 48 home runs on the season, Ohtani is closer than anyone has ever come to recording 50 of each in one year.

The 30-year-old has already overtaken Ronald Acuña Jr. and Alex Rodriguez, the two players to come closest previously. “La Bestia” stole 73 bases and hit 41 home runs for the Atlanta Braves last year, and A-Rod racked up 46 steals and 42 homers as a member of the Seattle Mariners in 1998.

Ohtani is also just one home run away from matching the Dodgers franchise record of 49, set by Shawn Green in 2001.

“What a season,” said Roberts. “It is remarkable that he can hit as a DH, but what’s more remarkable is that he keeps his legs loose to be able to steal. It’s a skill, it’s a talent and how he does it, I’m beside myself. It’s pretty impressive.”

The Dodgers got on the board with a solo home run from Will Smith in the top of the second, before a big top of the fourth saw a two-run homer from Tommy Edman and a three-run blast from Enrique Hernández stretch Los Angeles’ lead to 6-0.

On the mound, starter Landon Knack pitched an excellent five innings, giving up two hits, no runs and striking out seven.

Once Knack was replaced with Dodgers debutant Zach Logue, the Marlins struck back with three runs in the fifth. But Chris Taylor made sure of the win with a two-RBI single in the top of the eighth, with a sacrifice fly from Fortes in the bottom of the ninth all the Marlins could muster in reply.

Ten regular season games remain for Ohtani to reach the unprecedented 50-50 mark, and the Dodgers can confirm their ticket to the postseason with a win against the Marlins on Thursday night.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.