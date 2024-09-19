Coco Gauff splits with coach after run of poor results and disappointing US Open performance

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Coco Gauff has parted ways with her coach, Brad Gilbert, following a series of poor results culminating in a failed defense of her US Open title.

The world No. 6 lost in the fourth round of the US Open to American Emma Navarro, who had also bested her in the fourth round at Wimbledon just months before.

Gilbert was part of a coaching team that helped Gauff ramp up her form in 2023 to claim her first grand slam with victory at last year’s US Open, as well as titles in Cincinnati and Washington.

However, Gauff had suffered a series of early defeats in the current season after making the semifinals at the French Open and Berlin, getting knocked out in Wimbledon, the third round of the Olympics, the second round of Toronto and the first round of Cincinnati before her loss in Flushing Meadows.

“Mentally and emotionally, I gave it my all,” Gauff told reporters after her loss to Navarro. “But there’s things execution-wise, where obviously I wish I could serve better. I think if I would have (done) that it would have been a different story for me in the match.

Gilbert paid tribute to Gauff on X – formerly known as Twitter – on Wednesday, writing: “Thanks to Coco Gauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort.

“Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I’m excited for the next chapter in my Coaching career,” he added.

Gauff returned the gesture, writing: “We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!”

The 20-year-old was able to defend her Auckland Classic title this year and made it to the semis of the Australian Open.

