WNBA round-up: A’ja Wilson sets single-season rebound record, New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx clinch top seeds

(CNN) — Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson broke the WNBA single-season rebound record on Tuesday, picking up seven boards in an 85-72 win over the Seattle Storm.

Wilson’s performance took her to 451 rebounds on the year, five more than the previous record set by Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury earlier this month.

The Aces’ center has now added another record to her collection, having broken the single-season scoring mark last week and then becoming the first ever WNBA player to rack up 1,000 points in one season on Sunday.

Despite making history once again on Tuesday night, Wilson was relatively indifferent to the record.

“That’s cool,” she said after the game, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I mean, I’m 6-foot-4 and I’m around the basket. I hope I can grab a couple rebounds for my team. But when it comes to just getting (rebounds) to get them, I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on putting the ball in the hoop.”

The result means Wilson and Co. are currently seeded fourth ahead of the playoffs, but the Aces could grab the third seed on Thursday – the final day of the regular season – if the Sky beat the Connecticut Sun and the Aces take care of business against the Dallas Wings.

“Our best basketball is still in front of us, and we also know that we are starting to click,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Ask me three weeks ago, and I was not liking us. And today, I feel pretty good about where we are at as a basketball team.”

The Aces are looking to become the second ever WNBA team to win a three-peat this season; the Houston Comets won the first four titles in league history from 1997 to 2000.

Liberty and Lynx lock top two seeds

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Lynx sealed the No. 2 seed in one of the games of the season. A dramatic three-pointer from Bridget Carleton with 4.6 seconds remaining clinched a 78-76 victory over the Connecticut Sun – the only team that could have caught them in the standings.

After a big run in the fourth put the Sun in front, there were eight lead changes in the final two minutes and 25 seconds, ending with Carleton’s heroics.

Napheesa Collier led the way for the Lynx with a game-high 25 points, with Kayla McBride and Carleton adding 14 and 13 respectively. The Sun, meanwhile, had four in double figures – led by Alyssa Thomas’ 18 – but it wasn’t enough on the night.

The Lynx are the hottest team in the league, having won seven in a row and going 13-1 since the Olympic break. It is the first time the franchise has won 30 games in a season.

In the Eastern Conference, the New York Liberty clinched No. 1 overall seed with an 87-71 win against the Washington Mystics. Forward Breanna Stewart was at the center of the action, picking up 15 points and 10 rebounds.

It was fairly comfortable for New York – the Mystics committed 16 turnovers and didn’t hold a lead at any point after Stewart’s layup with 8:15 remaining in the first quarter.

