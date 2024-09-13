Joe Schmidt, Detroit Lions linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies aged 92

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Joe Schmidt, a Detroit Lions legend and Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 92, his family said in statement published by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former linebacker died in hospice care on September 11, according to his family.

“Joe Schmidt played in a golden era of middle linebackers in the NFL, and many of his peers considered him the toughest opponent they faced,” Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in the statement. “When Joe Schmidt got to the ball carrier, that was the end of the play. And yet, he never sought out attention. He let his play do the talking.”

Schmidt was drafted in the seventh round of the 1953 NFL Draft by the Lions out of the University of Pittsburgh. The Lions were the defending NFL champions at the time.

He had endured several injuries in an injury-riddled time at college, suffering “two broken ribs, a broken wrist, separated shoulder, wrenched knee, torn knee cartilage and a concussion and hemorrhage that put him in the hospital for 10 days,” the statement said.

Schmidt didn’t miss a game in his rookie campaign, though had two interceptions as he helped the Lions successfully defend their title.

He went on to play his entire 13-year NFL career in Detroit, helping the Lions win another NFL championship in 1957. In his time in the league, he missed only 11 games.

Schmidt was a Pro Bowl selection for 10 consecutive years from 1955-64 before eventually retiring in 1965 at 33. In a statement, the Lions called him “the greatest defensive player in Lions history.”

Schmidt had 24 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and 17 fumble recoveries over a career which spanned 155 games.

Schmidt returned to the Lions after retiring, first as the linebackers coach before becoming head coach of the team in 1967, a position he held for six seasons, accumulating a record of 43-34-7.

He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973 and is a part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

“Joe Schmidt had the heart of a Lion, which made it appropriate that he was also the heart of our team,” Lions owner owner/chair emeritus Martha Firestone Ford said in a statement. “Joe was a key part of our Championship seasons and continued to be an important part of our organization until his passing.

“Joe made his home in Detroit and carried his success from the field into our community. I am saddened to hear of his passing, but I have nothing but fond memories of the person he was. I share my deepest condolences with Marilyn and his children,” Ford said.

