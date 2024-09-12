Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion in loss to Bills

By Jacob Lev and Jason Hanna, CNN

(CNN) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during his team’s 31-10 loss Thursday night to the visiting Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins said – marking another head injury for a player who previously expressed concern about his history of them.

Tagovailoa left the game in the third quarter after he scrambled for a first down and took a hit to the head by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 26-year-old stayed on the ground at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and was attended to by Dolphins trainers.

Tagovailoa eventually walked off the field under his own power and was replaced by backup quarterback Skylar Thompson. Tagovailoa was “ruled out with a concussion,” the Dolphins said on social media.

Tagovailoa has a history of concussions, having suffered multiple during the 2022 season. In April 2023, he said he considered walking away from football “for a time” after the concussion issues.

Tagovailoa struggled before leaving the game Thursday, throwing three interceptions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

