Johnny Gaudreau’s widow reveals pregnancy with their third child at funeral



CNN

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — The lives of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were remembered at an emotional, joint memorial service at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, PA, on Monday.

Many NHL players, including Sean Monahan, Kevin Hayes, Seth Jones, Cole Caufield, Jack Eichel, and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, were in attendance to commemorate and honor the two late hockey players.

The brothers’ caskets, draped in matching white cloths with golden crosses, were placed head-to-head at the base of the lectern and in front of the mourners within the church.

The pair were killed on August 29 after being struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, just hours before they were to serve as groomsmen at their sister’s wedding in Philadelphia.

Matthew and Johnny’s wives spoke at the service.

Matthew Gaudreau’s widow, Madeline, said through tears that she felt she was “trapped in a nightmare” she couldn’t wake from this past week. “I feel numb, angry, sad, blessed all at once.”

Madeline is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

During her eulogy, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow Meredith revealed she was in her ninth week of pregnancy with the couple’s third child.

“In less than three years of marriage, we’ve created a family of five. It doesn’t even sound possible. But I look at it as the ultimate blessing.

“How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies?

“Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances,” she said.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, starred in the NHL for 11 seasons with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets – scoring 243 career goals and amassing 743 points while making seven All-Star game appearances.

“Despite losing my husband way too soon, I still feel like the luckiest girl in the world to be his wife,” she said.

Meredith thanked those who were with Johnny while he played in Calgary for ten years. “He is forever a Flame, and I am so proud of that. I am so proud to call Calgary my home away from home as well.”

She got especially emotional when talking about the city her husband chose to play starting in 2022.

“To Columbus and our Blue Jackets family. I can’t describe how shattered I am that I don’t get more time in your amazing city with John.”

She recounted how the couple’s two children were born while her husband played in the city.

“The memories we made in Columbus as a growing family are the best years of my life.”

While speaking to her late husband, Meredith said, “I miss you so much, and I love you. You are my forever, and I cannot wait until we are all together again. Please watch over us.”

The brothers starred on the ice at Boston College, playing together during the 2013-14 season.

Matthew Gaudreau, 29, played professionally for five seasons after college.

Pastor Tony Penna, who is the associate vice president and director of campus ministry at Boston College, addressed the congregation during the service, noting the brothers’ strong parental foundation.

“They went to the right school. Not Gloucester Catholic High School or B.C. They went to the Gaudreau School.”

Those in attendance laughed.

Fr. Penna continued, “That’s true.

“They had the best teachers. They had the best professors – Guy and Jane (Johnny and Matthew’s parents). ‘Cause they taught their kids how to love.”

The service was live-streamed on the Blue Jackets website.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.