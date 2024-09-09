Dolphins coach on Tyreek Hill situation: ‘It’s been hard for me to not find myself more upset the more I think about it’

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared his thoughts on the situation involving Tyreek Hill on Monday, a day after the star receiver was detained in handcuffs by Miami-Dade Police Department officers outside of Hard Rock Stadium.

“It’s been hard for me to not find myself more upset the more I think about it,” McDaniel said at a press conference.

“And that’s because of my teammates and trying to put myself in that situation that they described emotionally, and then knowing more than that the thing that f**ks me up, honestly, is knowing that I don’t know exactly what that feels like.”

“I do think that it’s supremely important to wait for information to be gathered before any rush to judgement, but regardless I know that the feelings expressed to me are unsettling,” McDaniel added.

“But two things did come from the adversity. I’m super proud of teammates being teammates, and super proud of our guys understanding the civic responsibility of a platform and intending to do right by it.”

McDaniel was asked about the police delaying the release of body camera footage of the incident, citing “an open/active Internal Affairs Investigation on the matter.”

“I think for anyone to have an opinion if there are facts, they should have facts before they have an opinion,” McDaniel answered.

“I am confident everything will get reviewed. I’m confident this is too much in the spotlight to sweep under the rug, so I feel like what I don’t know now it’s not my time to know.

“But I think facts supersede everything so I think it’s important for people to allow a fair process for all information to get distributed.”

The Dolphins coach said with a home game Thursday night, the team’s short week might prove to be “therapeutic” for the players.

“There’s a lot of very constructive things to think about, and sometimes that can be our greatest gift is that gift of supreme distraction,” McDaniel said.

“I don’t know about this particular situation, but there’s just been innumerable times of things happening in all ways, shapes and forms to players and they find comfort in the process and the commitment to each other and the team.”

The Dolphins will face the division rival Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday night.

