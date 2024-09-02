No. 23 USC scores touchdown in final seconds to earn statement win over No. 13 LSU

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The No. 23 USC Trojans scored a touchdown with just eight seconds remaining to earn a statement 27-20 win over the No. 13 LSU Tigers on Sunday.

Running back Woody Marks sliced through the LSU defense from 13 yards out to score the go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds to give USC a late lead in the Vegas Kickoff Classic.

Needing a miracle to tie the game, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw an interception, handing the Trojans a famous victory in what was the teams’ first meeting in 40 years.

“We worked really hard throughout the offseason to build the identity of a tough team that really cares about each other,” USC quarterback Miller Moss said, per the program’s website.

It was a fitting ending to an enthralling encounter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas where the two teams went up and down the field scoring against one another, punctuated by some moments of brilliance.

It was billed as a battle between two quarterbacks who have had to wait their turns to take the starting job; both USC’s Moss and LSU’s Nussmeier had to sit behind the two most recent Heisman Trophy winners, Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams, who were both drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The first moment of magic came in USC’s first scoring drive in the second quarter when Moss heaved a pass downfield which Kyron Hudson acrobatically reached up and grabbed with one hand, somehow making the catch despite his awkward body position. The Trojans would cap off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run from Marks to open the scoring.

But the Tigers came roaring back, with LSU’s Kyren Lacy answering with his own acrobatic 19-yard touchdown catch to level the scores.

The teams went back and forth for the remainder of the game, keeping the 63,969 in attendance – including some big name alumni like new Washington Commanders starting QB Daniels and Shaquille O’Neal as well as USC Heisman winners Marcus Allen and Matt Leinart – on the edge of their seats.

Tigers kicker Daniel Ramos tied the game at 20-20 with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Marks’ late touchdown run handed the Trojans the victory to kick off their debut season in the Big Ten in style.

“That was some pretty good Big Ten football today,” a smiling USC head coach Lincoln Riley said afterwards.

Moss finished with 378 passing yards and a touchdown, while Nussmeier had 304 passing yards, two touchdowns and that late interception.

After the defeat, LSU head coach Brian Kelly bemoaned his team’s lack of “complementary football.”

“The thing that is most concerning for me are the personal fouls, the penalties that are selfish,” he said, per the USC website. “They’re undisciplined penalties. That falls back on me.

“We take pride in running a disciplined program, but we have clearly not done a good enough job there because it impacted the game.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.