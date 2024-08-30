NHL player Johnny Gaudreau dies after ‘unimaginable tragedy,’ aged 31

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — NHL player Johnny Gaudreau died following an “unimaginable tragedy,” the Columbus Blue Jackets said Friday. Gaudreau was 31.

The team said Gaudreau’s brother, Matthew, also died.

CNN affiliates WPVI-TV and KYW-TV cite New Jersey State Police officials as confirming Gaudreau and his brother were the two bicyclists struck and killed by a vehicle in Salem County, NJ.

Nicknamed “Johnny Hockey,” Gaudreau was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft out of Boston College.

He signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the 2022-2023 season and tallied 12 goals and 48 assists last season.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the Blue Jackets said in the statement.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could.

“The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him,” the statement continued.

In 11 seasons in the league, Gaudreau had 243 career goals and 743 points while making seven All-Star game appearances.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL family is “shocked and saddened” by Gaudreau’s death.

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew,” Bettman said.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”

