Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb agrees to new extension, reportedly making him second-highest paid non-QB in NFL

(CNN) — Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed to a new long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys after a long holdout, the team announced on Monday.

According to multiple reports, including NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the new contract is four years long and is worth $136 million, $100m of which is guaranteed, with Lamb also receiving a $38 million signing bonus.

CNN has reached out to the Cowboys to confirm the contract details.

The Cowboys posted a video of Lamb’s highlights on Instagram after the deal was confirmed with the caption: “You love to CeeDee it.”

Lamb’s new $34 million per year deal would make him the second-highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL on average annual salary behind the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson who gets $35 million a year, per Spotrac.

The Cowboys’ preparation for the 2024 season had been dominated by talk around a contract extension for Lamb.

The 25-year-old, who is one at the best at his position in the NFL, was absent from Dallas’ preseason preparations as he waited for a new long-term contract.

And with Lamb now agreeing to a new deal 13 days prior to kick-off of the new season, the Cowboys can focus fully on their Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns on September 8.

“I think, No. 1, is it’s great to get the contract in place and to have him back,” Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said shortly after the deal was announced. “I was anticipating a sooner-or-later type of situation today, but it was good to get this done. I think we’re all relieved.”

Lamb is coming off a first-team All-Pro season with the Cowboys. He was the NFL’s receptions leader, setting franchise records in both catches and receiving yards in a season along the way. He finished with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In his four seasons in the league, he has totaled 395 receptions, 5,145 receiving yards and 32 receiving touchdowns.

On Monday, McCarthy also spoke to Lamb’s effectiveness and importance to the squad.

“The talent has been extremely evident since this young man has stepped on a football field,” McCarthy explained. “Not only does he play every position on the offensive perimeter, but he’s also an exceptional returner, and he loves it.

“He loves being in the backfield and loves running the ball [as well]. He gives you that opportunity to not only take advantage of that schematically, but he’s damn good at all of it.”

