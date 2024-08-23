MLB player set to make quirky history Monday by playing for two teams in one game

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Boston Red Sox player Danny Jansen will make Major League Baseball history Monday by playing for two teams in one game, a team spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

The Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park Monday to complete a suspended game between the two teams from June 26.

This is where things get interesting.

Jansen, a catcher, who was a member of the Blue Jays at the time, was in the middle of an at-bat when the game was suspended due to weather. About a month later, he was traded to Boston.

With the game resuming and Jansen no longer a Blue Jay but a Red Sox player, the box score will show the 29-year-old featuring for both teams, should he play.

On Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced he intends to help Jansen do something no other major league player has done before.

“He will play Game 1, by the way. For all the people that have been looking at history, yeah, let me throw it out there,” Cora told the Boston Herald.

Monday’s game is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET and will resume in the top of the second inning with the score 0-0 and Jansen up to bat. However, Toronto will pinch-hit for Jansen and he will be announced as a defensive substitution for the Red Sox, replacing catcher Reese McGuire, who was designated for assignment by the team last month.

Cora said he has been getting texts from sports reporters asking if Jansen is going to catch.

“You know what? Yeah, he’s catching!” Cora added. “Let’s make history.”

Earlier this week, Jansen joined the Sportsnet podcast “Blair and Barker” and called the potential situation an “oddity.”

“What an oddity, right,” Jansen said. “What a crazy, crazy thing for baseball, this game. People have been asking me, and coming up to me to talk about it and stuff, so it’s going to be a cool one.”

Later on Monday, the Red Sox will begin a four-game set with the Jays where Jansen will possibly feature for Boston, fresh off becoming the answer to a future trivia question.

