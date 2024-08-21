‘What in the world?’ No. 1 seed Danielle Collins hits out at crowd in shock defeat to Erika Andreeva at Monterrey Open

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — No. 1 seed Danielle Collins suffered a shock defeat to youngster Erika Andreeva in her opening match of the Monterrey Open, where she also hit out at members of the crowd.

Andreeva, the older sister of prodigious 17-year-old talent Mirra Andreeva, earned an impressive 1-6 6-3 6-3 win in what was a first career victory over a top-20 player.

However, the flashpoint of the match came as Collins was waiting for Andreeva to serve in the third set. Hearing something in the stands, she raised her arms into the air and asked a section of the crowd: “What in the world?”

“I don’t get it. It’s not that hard to let us play tennis and, like, be supportive,” she said.

Collins, the world No. 11, is retiring at the end of the season aged just 30 after suffering from a number of health issues during her career, including rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis, meaning the upcoming US Open will be her last grand slam.

The American has enjoyed a brilliant final year on the tour, winning a career first WTA 1000 event at the Miami Open back in March, which she followed up with a victory at the Charleston Open in April.

Collins was given a bye into the second round in Monterrey, while Andreeva, 20, had to earn a solid straight sets win over Anhelina Kalinina; she will now face either Lulu Sun or María Lourdes Carlé in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez was upset by qualifier Ana Bogdan in the first round of the Cleveland Championships.

Romania’s world No. 103 impressively came from behind to win 1-6 7-6(2) 6-2 as Fernandez, the No. 2 seed and world No. 24, served up 11 double faults in an error-strewn performance.

Fernandez served for the match at 5-4 up in the second set, but was unable to hold serve and eventually lost on a tie break.

