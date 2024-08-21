France silver medalist Gabby Williams re-signs with Seattle Storm after impressive Olympic performance

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Gabby Williams has re-signed with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm for the remainder of the 2024 season, after helping to lead France to a silver medal this Olympics, the team said in a statement Tuesday.

This is Williams’ third season with the Storm, who first acquired her ahead of the 2022 season following a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks.

“I feel more than ready to finally return to Seattle. I’ve missed the organization, my teammates and the fans so much. I absolutely can’t wait to come back and finish the season strong,” Williams, recently named Best Defensive Player at the Paris Games, said in the Storm statement.

Williams’ Olympic impressive performance saw her average 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals in her six games for France.

Williams, 27, had 19 points and was instrumental in nearly upsetting Team USA in the gold medal game that was just inches away from being sent into overtime.

The Americans only just held off France to win the game and the gold, escaping with a 67-66 win.

Team USA had a three-point lead as the French brought the ball back down the floor with 3.8 seconds to go. Williams, France’s best player on the day, got the ball and charged down court.

As she approached the three-point line, the forward launched a running shot in the final few seconds of the game and hit it off the glass as the buzzer sounded. But incredibly, her foot was just on the line – making it only count as two.

“Gabby’s Olympic performance showcased her world-class talent, and we’re excited to have her join us as we push for the playoffs,” Head Coach Noelle Quinn said in Tuesday’s statement.

“Gabby is a dynamic player who brings tremendous versatility. She’s a two-way player that can guard multiple positions and has a strong offensive game; given her familiarity with our system, we know she can have an immediate impact,” Quinn noted.

The Storm – third in the West and fifth overall in the league standings at 18-10 on the season – next play on Monday at home against the Washington Mystics.

