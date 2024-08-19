Jordan Spieth to undergo wrist surgery and miss the rest of the season

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Jordan Spieth has announced that he will miss the remainder of the golf season to have surgery on a wrist injury first sustained last year.

Spieth finished tied for 68th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, failing to advance in the FedExCup Playoffs.

It gives the American former world No. 1 more time to recover from upcoming surgery on the left wrist injury which has plagued him for the past 16 months, a period in which his form has suffered.

“I’ve got to have it operated on ASAP, and then I’ll go through the process of what I’m supposed to do from there,” Spieth said, according to the PGA Tour.

“If I don’t have a reason to try to rush back – which I don’t – I’ll probably just take it as slow as I can,” he added.

Spieth, a three-time major champion whose last PGA Tour title came in April 2022, has had only three top-10 finishes this year and none in the past four months.

During the course of the season, he has failed to make the cut on eight occasions.

The wrist injury first appeared ahead of last year’s PGA Championship, when Spieth was once again aiming to complete a career grand slam. Unable to fully heal the torn wrist sheath since then, he has now opted to undergo surgery and the estimated three-month recovery period.

“I kept trying not to make excuses for myself because it didn’t hurt when I was swinging,” said Spieth. “But it doesn’t seem coincidental based on the amount of time, and really the results being the exact same every single week – so I’m very hopeful.

“I think there’s some clarity in getting it done. There’s also some uncertainty, and so it’s a little scary. But also, if I can learn to find some patience – which I’m not very good at doing – then I think I could come back stronger.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.